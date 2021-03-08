New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The Global Permanent Magnets Market is forecasted to reach USD 37.00 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The property of permanent magnets to retain its magnetic property makes it applicable for use in a wide range of industries. Increase in renewable energy is also fueling the growth of the market. Utilization of permanent magnets in wind turbines and solar photovoltaics and increasing production of hybrid and electric vehicles are some of the drivers propelling the growth of the market. Application of permanent magnets in sensors, switches, auto-clutch, and electric power steering are other factors boosting the market growth.



The electronics industry and changing lifestyle are other factors that will propel the market. With an increase in demand for consumer electronics permanent magnets also witness a rise in demand. Changing prices of raw materials and the hazards associated with rare earth metal mining is expected to limit the growth of the market.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Permanent Magnets market and profiled in the report are:



Adams Magnetic Products Co., Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co. Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Eclipse Magnetics Ltd., Electron Energy Corporation, Goudsmit Magnetics Group, Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Molycorp Magnequench, TDK Corporation, and Thomas & Skinner Inc., among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets

Ferrite Magnets

Samarium Cobalt Magnets

Alnico Magnets

Other Magnets



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Environment & Energy

General Industrial

Medical Technology

Aerospace & Defense

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Direct Sales

Distributor



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Hybrid & Electric vehicles

Wind Turbines

Electric Bicycle

Industrial Motors

Energy Storage System

Magnetic Refrigeration

Magnetic Levitation Transport

Others Applications



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Permanent Magnets market and its competitive landscape.



