Permethrin Market 2020 Global Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Trends and Industry Forecast 2027 : Tagros, Kalyani Industries, Bayer, Aestar

A pyrethroid insecticide, permethrin is specifically used for treating scabies or lice infestation. As an insecticide, it aids in killing the mites as well as their eggs. Permethrin is a synthetic topical medication, applied to the skin. By paralyzing the nervous system of ticks, lice, and scabies, this insecticide works as a neurotoxin. The permethrin market is projected to register an outstanding revenue by 2027 and grow at an impressive rate of CAGR during 2020-2027.



Market Drivers

Extensively used in the application of scabies and lice treatment, the market is anticipated to gain momentum during the projection timeframe. Additionally, permethrin is beneficial in controlling insects' growth, thus, reduces the crops damage. This factor is presumed to fuel market growth. Moreover, a significant rise in the demand for insect repellent in various tropical areas is contributing substantially to the market growth. Permethrin has been widely utilized in developing countries due to the rising prevalence of malaria and dengue. This insecticide is a compound of cyclopropane carboxylate ester, which is highly deployed in mosquito control programs. Soaring demand for permethrin in livestock & pets, ornamental lawns, and food and feed crops is also propelling the market.



Leading Participants

- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

- Amico Pesticides Ltd.

- Tagros

- Kalyani industries

- Bayer

- Aestar

- Golden Harvest Chemical

- Crop Life Science

- Bluebell Pharma

- Gharda

- Heranba



Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific has dominated the regional market and is foreseen to show steadfast growth throughout the projection period due to surging demand for permethrin. Other regions like North America and Europe are also showing significant growth in the market, owing to rapid growth in pharmaceuticals, increasing population, rising awareness regarding health and lifestyle, and fast industrialization. Latin America region market is projected to grow exponentially because of the upsurge in demand for permethrin in Brazil, due to the rising prevalence of dengue.



Permethrin Market: Segmentation



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

- Liquid

- Spray

- Powder



By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

- Industrial

- Pharmaceutical

- Agriculture



Additionally, the report covers an analysis of the key market regions where the market has substantial size and share. Along with the regions, the report also offers a country-wise analysis to enable better comprehension of the market competition. The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

- North America (U.S., Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Summary of the Report:

- The report offers a growth estimate for 8 years along with a forecast for market valuation

- A thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Permethrin Market

- Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

- Comprehensive study of the prominent players engaged in the market along with their product portfolio and business expansion strategies

- Strategic recommendations for new entrants and established players

- Extensive analysis of drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, and threats

- In-depth regional analysis to offer a panoramic view of the Permethrin market along with a better understanding of the market's competitive scenario



Thank you for reading our report. The customization of the report is available as per your research needs. Please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure you get the report tailored as per your requirements.



