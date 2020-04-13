Permethrin Market to Massive a Significant Growth Till 2025 : Top Companies Like Kalyani Industries, Heranba Industries, Bharat Group, Aristo Biotech, Merck KGaA

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Permethrin market size will surpass USD 200 million by 2025. Some prominent players of permethrin market include Bayer, Guangdong Liwei, Gharda, Yangnong Chemical, Crop Life Science Limited, Sumitomo Chemical, Heranba, Tagros, Meghmani, and Aestar.



Permethrin and compounds containing permethrin, other than being widely used as a pesticide, are utilized for a variety of purposes in various industries, including pharmaceutical, textile, personal care, domestic industries, etc.



Products containing permethrin can be used on food or feed crops, in livestock, public health mosquito abatement programs, structures and buildings, livestock housing, food-handling establishments, and pharmaceuticals applications.



Over the last few years, permethrin market has been experiencing an increasing penetration of prominent companies owing to the product's exponentially huge application landscape. Permethrin is a widely accepted insecticide that works by paralyzing and killing a wide range of insects along with their eggs. The chemical finds usage in different sectors to ward off insects and bugs.



Additionally, permethrin can quickly break down in the environment without producing any chances of environmental harm which will promote the use of permethrin, further augmenting product demand. Some of the application trends that will drive permethrin market share during the forecast period are enlisted below.



Worldwide, permethrin is predominantly used in the cotton textile industry, which accounts for over 60% of the total permethrin used everywhere. The U.S. accounts for 70% of the permethrin agricultural use for crops such as corn, alfalfa, and wheat. Currently, there are more than 1400 registered products that contain permethrin, some of which are used to treat head lice and skin conditions like scabies. These products are drugs regulated by the U.S. FDA.



Enlisted below is a list of trends that are transforming permethrin market landscape:



Rising agriculture spending in the U.S.



Permethrin is increasingly being chosen as a pesticide over DDT. However, its course of action is similar to DDT and causes severe crop damage and lower yield.



The Department of Agriculture in the United States provides an array of subsidies for the farmers across the region. It also aids farmers with loan, insurance programs, and research funds. The department provides up to USD $30 billion every year to farmers of cotton, corn, rice, wheat, soybeans, and other crops. Between 2005-2012, agricultural sector pesticide usage accounted for nearly 90% of the total pesticide use. Rising spending on agricultural pesticides is supporting the business case for permethrin market.



Growing prevalence of dengue and yellow fever



Army personnel get exposed to many different circumstances when they are on missions, sleeping in tents and working in tropical regions. They run a higher risk of getting infected with yellow fever and mosquito-borne diseases, such as malaria. Also, tourists exploring countries, wandering in the rainforests and natural parks are at an equally high risk of dengue or tick bites. Rising incidence of dengue, yellow fever and tick bites have has resulted in widespread disease and deaths. Despite a risk of dengue infection existing in 128 countries, almost 70% of the actual burden is shouldered by Asian countries. This has fueled the demand for permethrin treated clothes as a protection measure.



Manufacturers in the textile industry are prompted to come up with insect repellent clothing lines. Permethrin is used in the textiles industry on a large scale and the effectiveness lasts up to one hundred washes. Permethrin impregnated clothes providing an invisible shield against insidious diseases is gaining popularity and is likely to witness widespread permethrin market demand over the coming years.



Growing usage in treatment of skin conditions



Permethrin is an FDA-approved drug for the treatment of scabies. It is the preferred drug of choice for the treatment of scabies and pediculosis (infestation with lice). It effectively kills the scabies, mite, lice and eggs. Moreover, creams containing 5% concentrate of permethrin is a first-line topical therapy for the treatment of the skin condition, scabies during pregnancy and lactation. Permethrin is approved safe for use by women who suffer from itching and scabies during their pregnancy.



Regardless of the aforementioned benefits of the product, the fact that industrial use of permethrin is impacting many aquatic invertebrate animals cannot be overlooked. Outlets of industrial waste and agricultural runoffs in water bodies are negatively impacting aquatic life. Aquatic animals have a sensitive nervous systems and permethrin turns out to be toxic for them when ingested.



Growing visibility regarding the ill effects of permethrin has attracted the attention of environment agencies, including EPA. The uses of permethrin products vary widely across various industry verticals. However, signal words for products containing permethrin range from safe to caution to danger.



Main Features of the Global Market Research Report:



The report delivers the market valuation as well as the projected growth rate of the market spanning all years till 2025.



-The report also describes the major drivers of the market by considering as well as taking calculated risks, in tandem with identifying and testing new strategies.



-The research report endorses a detailed industry chain analysis. Also, it covers the production process of the market, upstream raw material supplier information, raw material costs, labor costs, manufacturing costs, marketing channels, as well as the downstream buyers of the market.



-The report provides detailed knowledge about the competitive scenario of the global market and also discusses the numerous marketing strategies adopted by companies to stay ahead in the competition.



-The report analyses the various market segments and also provides their contribution to the development of the global industry.



