Permian Basin in the US, 2013 - Latest Oil and Gas Basin Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Research Report to 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Permian Basin in the US, 2013 - Oil and Gas Basin Analysis and Forecasts to 2020” is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, which provides insight into oil and gas exploration and development potential in the Permian Basin. The report also provides details of the key exploration areas and major companies exploring various shales and plays in the Permian Basin.



The report highlights the parameters for exploration and production, and discusses major activities of the top five companies in the Permian Basin. It also discusses drilling activities in the area, detailing the rig activity in the basin’s Texas and New Mexico regions, and provides production forecast for the Permian Basin up until 2020.



Scope



An overview of oil and gas exploration in the Permian Basin.

Discussion of the major issues and drivers affecting oil and gas exploration in the Permian Basin.

Information on drilling and exploration activities in the different counties of Texas, including Andrews, Nolan, and Pecos.

An overview of the competitive landscape of the company in the Permian Basin, and discussion of the cost per well as well as finding and development costs.

Current exploration and production statistics for the Texas region of Permian Basin. The report also provides forecasts for production from 2013–2020.



Reasons To Buy



Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the Permian Basin oil and gas market, primarily in the Texas and New Mexico regions of the US.

Identify opportunities and challenges in the Permian Basin, primarily in the Texas and New Mexico regions of the US.

Plan your strategies based on expected developments of the Permian Basin, primarily in the Texas and New Mexico regions of the US.

Understand the competitive landscape of companies in the Permian Basin



