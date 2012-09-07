Permit Practice Test Website FreeDMVpracticeTests.com Announces $100 Gas Card Giveaway

Incline Village, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- FreeDMVpracticeTests.com, a driver’s permit practice test website, has just launched a $100 gas card giveaway.



The contest is being held to help celebrate the website’s recent complete redesign. The site now features Facebook integration as well as a driver’s study checklist that can help people get their driver’s permit or driver’s license the first time they take the test. Instructions on how to enter the gas card giveaway can be found right on the website.



“Teen drivers in 50 states are required to take a written permit test and an on the road driving test,” an article on the website noted, adding that teenage drivers in many states also have a limitation on how many times they can take the test each day.



“This means if you fail to pass your permit test the first time you may be required to come back and wait in line at the DMV all over again. So avoid the frustration of yourself and your parents by studying your state’s driving handbook and taking a free DMV practice test found here.”



Using the newly-designed website to take a DMV practice test is now easier than ever; visitors can select their state on a colorful green map of the United States to begin a free 20 question written driver’s license practice test for their particular state. The free tests cover a wide variety of agencies throughout the country including DMV, BMV, RMV, MVA, DOT and others.



FreeDMVpracticeTests.com also features a blog that is filled with educational and helpful posts about variety of topics all related to driving safety, insurance, new laws, and much more. One recent article discussed the “100 Deadliest Days of Driving,” which examines why summer is an especially dangerous time for teenage drivers, while another post cautions parents to avoid passing on bad driving habits to their kids.



The website is also very useful for adults who have recently moved and need to take the written driving test again. In many states, drivers who relocate must take that state’s written test, no matter how many years they have been behind the wheel.



While many states have many of the same basic driving laws, it is still wise to read through the specific state handbook to learn about any additional laws or differences. In order to download a copy of a state’s handbook, visitors to the site just need to select their state of residence on the map on the homepage.



