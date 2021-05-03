Perna & Abracht Help Clients in Drunk Driving Accident Cases

Millers Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The car accident attorneys at Perna & Abracht, LLC help clients who have been injured by drunk drivers recover compensation for damages such as medical expenses, wage loss, and pain and suffering. The Chester County law firm handles a wide array of personal injury claims. Their team is well-versed in DUI law in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and throughout the United States. Their attorneys are seasoned litigators who have a record of success obtaining maximum recoveries for clients both inside and outside the courtroom.



"We understand that being hurt in a drunk driving accident is life-altering for some clients. It can be challenging to deal with insurance companies, especially when you're hurt and trying to heal," says Michael J. Perna, Partner. "Our personal injury attorneys fight to hold negligent drivers accountable and help clients recover the full and fair compensation they need to rebuild their lives."



Knowing what to do after a drunk driving accident can be daunting. The experienced, compassionate team at Perna & Abracht, LLC guides clients through the entire personal injury claims process. They offer free initial consultations and advise clients of their options for recovering compensation after a drunk driving injury. Drunk driving accident cases require extensive investigation by professionals who understand the law and how to gather relevant evidence and put it all together to build solid, successful claims. The personal injury lawyers at Perna & Abracht, LLC have the resources and experience necessary to help make things right for injured victims and their families.



About Perna & Abracht, LLC

Established by Frank M. Perna in 1947, Perna & Abracht, LLC is a full-service Chester County, Pennsylvania law firm serving a wide array of new and longstanding individual and corporate clients. Our experienced team understands that no legal solution fits every client. Our team of legal professionals is committed to anticipating our clients' legal needs at all stages and helping them find pragmatic, real-world solutions to complex problems. Attorney Michael R. Perna is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania, Texas, and Colorado; attorney Jennifer Abracht is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania and Arizona; and attorney Ryan Borchik is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania.