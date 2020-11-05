Perna & Abracht Welcomes Criminal Defense Attorney Ryan G. Borchik to the Firm

Kennett Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- Perna & Abracht, LLC is excited to welcome criminal defense attorney Ryan G. Borchik to its legal team. A former Chester County prosecutor with extensive courtroom experience, Mr. Borchik has a success rate of 100% in prosecuting all types of serious crimes. Mr. Borchik graduated at the top of his class from the George Washington University Law School in 2013.



During his seven years with the Chester County District Attorney's Office, he conducted complex grand jury investigations and handled some of the highest-profile criminal cases in the county. Mr. Borchik provides a unique perspective and now utilizes his experience as a prosecutor to provide vigorous defense counsel to those who have been charged with a crime.



In addition to criminal cases, Mr. Borchik handles general civil actions, including cases involving personal injury, divorce, child custody and support, and other civil matters. He is a skilled litigator who knows how to carefully analyze the elements of each case and counsel clients as to their best options, whether they involve litigation, settlement, or alternative dispute resolution.



"I'm proud to be part of the gifted team at Perna & Abracht and am deeply committed to being a staunch advocate for our clients," says Mr. Borchik. "Whether someone has been charged with a crime, has suffered an injury due to the negligence of others, or needs assistance with complex family law matters, clients can count on me to fight for their rights and work toward the best possible outcome in all types of cases."



As Perna & Abracht, LLC continues to grow, Mr. Borchik is a valued addition to the team of talented attorneys and staff. His hiring has brought a criminal defense practice to the firm, further expanding the firm's ability to fully serve the legal needs of its existing clients, new clients, and the community as a whole. Mr. Borchik's varied knowledge and understanding of criminal and civil law enhances the depth and range of legal services that Perna & Abracht provides.



About Perna & Abracht, LLC

Perna & Abracht, LLC is a full-service Chester County law firm that has been serving a wide array of individual and corporate clients for over seventy years. Our experienced team understands that no legal solution fits every individual client, and is committed to helping clients find pragmatic, real-world solutions to complex problems. Attorney Michael R. Perna is admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania, Texas and Colorado, attorney Jennifer Abracht is licensed to practice law in Arizona and Pennsylvania, and attorney Ryan G. Borchik is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania.