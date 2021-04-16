New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- The global Perovskite Solar Cells Market size was USD 450.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 3,926.0 Million by 2028, and register a CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period. These products comprise a perovskite-organized compound as an active light-absorbing layer and are deployed in a variety of end-user applications.



Higher efficiency delivered by perovskite solar cells than conventional ones is one of the major factors influencing market growth. It is an evolving thin-film class photovoltaics also popular as 3rd generation photovoltaics having the potential to deliver improved current efficiency and performance limits. The product intends to enhance the efficiency of the cells and reduce the cost of solar energy. These types of solar cells can reach a wide spectrum of light and hence can convert more solar power into electricity. As per the U.S. Department of Energy, Perovskite solar cells have displayed notable advancement in recent years with swift improvement in conversion efficiency, from around 3% in 2006 to more than 24% in 2019.



Growing environmental concerns about reduction of carbon emission may drive the market in the upcoming years. The product provides clean energy by tapping solar energy, and thereby benefitting the environment. It acts as an alternative source of energy to fossil fuels, thus reducing carbon footprint, as well as reducing greenhouse gas across the globe. In the past years, the product has outperformed all other third-generation photovoltaic technologies in terms of conversion efficiency.



Additionally, advancements in technology for producing perovskite solar cells are likely to fuel the growth of the market in the forecast period. In December 2018, Oxford PV announced that it had attained a 28% conversion efficiency for its tandem perovskite-based solar cell. This compares to 22% at present for a typical silicon cell.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1609



Further key findings from the report suggest



By structure, mesoporous perovskite held a major market share in 2018. At present, the mesoporous structure is one of the most popular structures in the fabrication of the product, with a power conversion efficiency of over 20%.

By product type, flexible perovskite solar cells are expected to grow at a faster rate of 32.8% in the forecast period. These are a potential photovoltaic technology attributed to their intrinsic advantages such as lightweight and bendability, making them very convenient for transportation, installation, and integration with wearable electricityâ€generating devices and architectures.

The vapor-assisted solution method is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 33.3% in the forecast period. This method is a relatively economical synthesis method of high-quality light-absorbing perovskite layers and was developed to avoid the disadvantages of the solution method and the vapor deposition method.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 32.7% in the period 2019-2026. Rapid urbanization and increasing demand in the region for sustainable energy is likely to drive the market growth in the upcoming years. Also, rapid advancement and adoption of the technology in the countries of this region are adding to the growth of the market.

Key participants include Oxford Photovoltaics, FrontMaterials Co. Ltd., Solaronix SA, Xiamen Weihua Solar Co. Ltd., Fraunhofer ISE, Dyesol, Saule Technologies, FlexLink Systems Inc., Polyera Corporation, and New Energy Technologies Inc., among others.



Browse Complete Report "Perovskite Solar Cells Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/perovskite-solar-cells-market



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global perovskite market on the basis of structure, product type, method, industry verticals, and region:



Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2028)



Planar Perovskite Solar Cells

Mesoporous Perovskite Solar Cells



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2028)



Rigid Perovskite Solar Cells

Flexible Perovskite Solar Cells



Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2028)



Solution Method

Vapor-Deposition Method

Vapor-Assisted Solution Method



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2028)



Aerospace

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2028)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Perovskite Solar Cells Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Perovskite Solar Cells Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



………….



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers



10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



10.4. Market positioning



10.5. Strategy Benchmarking



10.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



11.1. Oxford Photovoltaics



11.1.1. Company Overview



11.1.2. Financial Performance



11.1.3. Technology Insights



11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.2. FrontMaterials Co. Ltd.



11.2.1. Company Overview



11.2.2. Financial Performance



11.2.3. Technology Insights



11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.3. Solaronix SA



11.3.1. Company Overview



11.3.2. Financial Performance



11.3.3. Technology Insights



11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.4. Xiamen Weihua Solar Co. Ltd.



11.4.1. Company Overview



11.4.2. Financial Performance



11.4.3. Technology Insights



11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.5. Fraunhofer ISE



11.5.1. Company Overview



11.5.2. Financial Performance



11.5.3. Technology Insights



11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1609



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Perovskite Solar Cells market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Biological Safety Testing Market Demand



Paper Pigments Market Share



Iodine Market Trends



Commercial Ornamental Fish Market Analysis



Teleradiology Market Growth



Food Safety Testing Market Size



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com