Any fan of greyhound racing can easily explain why they find it so enjoyable. The palpable excitement as their dog tears around the track and the incredibly atmospheric roar in the stands as hundreds of people cheer for their dog to win are commonly cited reasons to have a night at the dogs. But some greyhound stadiums around the country are reinventing the sport, keeping all the atmosphere and excitement while adding a touch of sophistication to a previously gritty experience.



Perry Barr Greyhound Stadium in Birmingham, one of the stadiums that are leading the way in broadening the appeal of greyhound racing.



Most greyhound stadiums offer some kind of food, but it is usually fairly basic. Casting aside the traditional image of greyhound racing food as greasy grub served up at a premium to a captive audience, the restaurant at Perry Barr stadium is gaining a reputation as one of the best places to eat in Birmingham. It’s actually been known for culinary crusaders to make the journey to Perry Barr for the food alone, with the racing merely seen as a side dish.



They seem to have struck the perfect balance, improving their offering significantly while not alienating their traditional fan base with price increases and pretentiousness. Most reviewers say that Perry Barr stadium has kept the traditional charm that it has always been appreciated for, with additional improvements that make it one of the best things to do in Birmingham.



A spokesperson for the website said:



“Greyhound racing is a part of British culture, and Perry Barr Greyhound Stadium has always been loved by people from all over the Birmingham area. However, times are changing, and we knew it was time to evolve and help guide the sport into a new era. We have kept a tight hold on everything that makes greyhound racing great, from the incredible atmosphere, the diverse fan base and the great value prices. However, we have also added incredible drinking and dining opportunities and great hospitality packages that are really getting our customers talking. Perry Barr was always a great night at the dogs, but we think our improvements have made it one of the top nights out in Birmingham.”



