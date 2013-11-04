Perry Charnoff Emphasizes the Importance of Filing a Personal Injury Claim Promptly

Arlington, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Virginia state law generally provides a two year window for those injured due to the fault or negligence of another party to file a claim. This two year window ordinarily begins on the date the person is injured rather than on the date the injury is first identified, which many do not realize. "There are a few exceptions to this rule. For example, Virginia law allows an exception for cases involving foreign objects left inside a person's body,"Perry Charnoff explains. "But those looking to file a claim should seek the assistance of a personal injury Arlington attorney to ensure they meet filing deadlines," Perry Charnoff declares."The two year rule applies in wrongful death Virginia cases also, and the clock begins on the date of the death."



The filing rules are different for minors. During a Virginia medical malpractice suit filed on the behalf of a minor under the age of eight years old when the malpractice occurred, the suit must be filed prior to the injured minor's tenth birthday.



Given the complexity of the law, the several exceptions, and special rules for cases involving local, state and federal governments, injured individuals should seek the help of an experienced personal injury attorney to ensure they file within the allowed time period. For example, in cases where treatment is ongoing, if malpractice occurs during the continuous treatment of a specific condition or ailment, the claim filing period may not begin until the health care provider stops treating that condition or ailment.



"Clients deserve compensation when they are injured through no fault of their own and the attorneys at Perry Charnoff work to ensure this compensation is received. Compensation involves more than medical expenses and pain and suffering awards. Clients may receive money for lost wages, loss of companionship and more. Contact Perry Charnoff today for a free evaluation of your case as we can answer questions about when and where the case must be filed, various types of medical malpractice and more. You aren't alone during this difficult time. We are here to serve you and ensure you get the compensation you deserve for your injuries," Perry states.



About Perry Charnoff

Perry Charnoff began when a team of members joined together to combine successful techniques learned from both sides of the courtroom to maximize client results. No two cases are identical. Therefore, different approaches may need to be used. Perry Charnoff approaches each case as a puzzle which needs to be solved, using creativity, old-fashioned hard work and experience to find the right solution. High-stakes civil litigation changes lives and Perry Charnoff acts as a strong and approachable advocate to help clients navigate the process.