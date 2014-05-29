Perry Livingston Invites Everyone to Join the Experience and Journey of "Bread Beaker" Through Crowdfunding via Kickstarter to Let the World Taste Delectable Breads

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Bread Beaker has started their journey to infuse all-natural flavors into bread that breaks tradition and sings to taste buds resulting in an unforgettable eating experience. The bread industry will see a revolution with this innovative approach to flavor.



They have come up with a great product after experimenting with some new flavors over the past few months. Their buns stand out because:



-There are no preservatives or artificial ingredients

-Ingredients are sourced locally with preference towards organic ingredients when possible.

-All of their buns pass a flavor test on test groups to make sure every bite is delicious.



The two initial flavors are Chipotle and Bourbon Brown Sugar. Both of these buns are packed with tons of flavor and will pair with almost anything spanning from breakfast to dinner.



They unconditionally guarantee freshness of their buns upon arrival, irrespective of the location in the United States.



Funds raised via crowdfunding will be applied through this formula:

Equipment: 37%

Film Crew and Logo Artist Compensation: 5%

FDA Certification: 4%

Kickstarter Rewards: 34%

Kitchen Rental: 20%



This project will only be funded if at least $20,000 is pledged by Sat, Jun 14 2014 8:45 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1mASuGR