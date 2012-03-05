Pars Equality Center to Host a Sold out Persian New Year Celebration on March 10 in Palo Alto

Menlo Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2012 -- Pars Equality Center, the only nonprofit organization in the nation providing legal and social services to the Iranian American community, is hosting a sold out event to celebrate the Persian New Year Event on Saturday, March 10, 2012 at Crowne Plaza Cabana Hotel in Palo Alto at 7:00 PM. Over 500 Bay Area Iranian Americans will attend and the event.



The March 10 celebration of Iranian American community, Persian New Year, is Pars’ second annual fundraising gala. Proceeds from the event will support Pars Equality Center’s services to the growing population of Iranian refugees in the Bay Area. In the past two years, more than 50% of the refugees resettled by the U.S. government in Santa Clara County were from Iran. Funds raised at the gala will also support Pars’ community outreach efforts to help Iranian Americans understand the Iran Sanctions Regulations and how to comply with them.



A limited number of press passes are available to media representatives who wish to cover the event. To obtain a press pass, or to arrange an interview with Pars Equality Center’s Board or staff members, please call 650-321-6400.



About Pars Equality Center

The mission of Pars Equality Center is to support the full integration of people of Persian (Iranian) origin in the United States, including refugees, asylees, immigrants and the American-born; and to advocate for their perspectives in American society. We work to create a more just and compassionate community in which Iranians of all cultures and beliefs can participate.



Social Services: The Social Services Department of Pars Equality Center serves and advocates for Iranian families and individuals in need, especially refugees, asylees and those living in poverty. Our Farsi-speaking staff help new arrivals and other low-income Iranian families or individuals successfully adjust to living in the San Francisco Bay Area, and overcome barriers to self-sufficiency.



Legal Services: Pars Equality Center provides legal services to the Iranian American community on a sliding scale fee basis. A large portion of Pars’ current legal services is related to the Iran Sanctions regulations. We work to ensure that Iranian Americans can maintain familial ties with Iran despite the current political climate.