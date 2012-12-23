Persian Rug Planet Announces a Holiday Promotion on Its Vast Selection of Handmade Rugs

Athens, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2012 -- Persian Rug Planet, a business that is located in Greece, is celebrating the holiday season by giving its customers a generous discount on its wide selection of beautiful handmade rugs. The family-run company, which features attractive Persian rugs, Oriental rugs, kilims and much more, is offering a 15% discount on the first purchase of any rugs, and a 20% discount on the second purchase. The sale, which complements Persian Rug Planet’s everyday rock-bottom prices, will take place until the end of January, 2013.



For anybody who is considering starting out the new year by adding a touch of color to their home with the addition of some handmade Persian rugs, the holiday sales prices provide an outstanding opportunity to do just that. The promotion is also a great chance for people who have considered purchasing handmade area rugs for their home to take the plunge and treat themselves to something that is truly special.



In addition to the current promotion, Persian Rug Planet also offers free worldwide shipping via trackable courier for orders that are over 500 Euros. As a bonus, customers will also receive a free handmade kilim for orders over 1,000 Euros.



According to an article on the company’s user-friendly website, Persian Rug Planet has its roots in Persia, a country that is well-known for its tradition of producing and trading high-quality and attractive handmade carpets.



The company’s founder, Amir Mortazavi, is a third generation Mortazavi who wanted to share his home country’s traditions with Greece and the rest of the world. Along with his wife, Aikaterini Panagiotopoulou, Amir promotes and markets his company’s carpets in the company’s showroom in Glyfada, Athens.



“In the last 15 years Mr. Amir travelled countless times in countries such as Iran and Pakistan where he has established partnerships that allow him to import a huge range of the finest quality carpets available,” the article on the website noted.



Amir and Aikaterini strive to continually offer their customers the best-possible selection of rugs. In addition to kilims and handmade area rugs, Persian Rug Planet also features Bokhara rugs, Hamadan rugs, Kazak rugs, Ziegler rugs, Agra rugs, Tibetan rugs, Afghan rugs and Kashmir silk rugs.



Customers who wish to take part in the holiday promotion are welcome to visit Persian Rug Planet’s website at any time. There, they can browse through the wide selection of colourful and durable rugs. Every rug on the website is accompanied by a full-colour photo, in-depth description including size, material and shape, and pricing and shipping information.



About Persian Rug Planet

Persian Rug Planet is the online branch of a carpet importing and trading family business with deep roots in Persia, a country with huge tradition in the production and trade of quality handmade carpets. The company has been selling high-quality handmade Oriental rugs since 1996 via their showroom in Athens, Greece and online since 2011. For more information, please visit http://www.persianrugplanet.net



Persian Rug Planet

Gr. Lampraki 16

Glyfada, Athens 16674

Greece