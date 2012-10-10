Persian Rug Planet Celebrates Redesigned Website with an Incredible 10% off Its Already Low Prices

Athens, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Persian Rug Planet, a family-run business that is located in Greece, is celebrating the launch of its recently re-designed website with some very special offers for its customers. The company, which sells all types of beautiful handmade Persian rugs and Oriental rugs, is currently offering a generous 10 percent reduction on the first purchase to all customers, and an amazing 15 percent reduction for their second purchase. These great savings are in addition to the company’s already low prices.



The timing of the offer could not be any more perfect. The holidays are just around the corner, and many people are already starting their Christmas shopping. In addition, for those who have thought about purchasing a rug, the current discount is a great way for them to buy their first rug at an even-lower price.



In addition, Persian Rug Planet is featuring free worldwide shipping for orders above 500 Euros via trackable courier, and will also include a free handmade Kilim rug in orders that are over 1,000 Euros.



The founder of Persian Rug Planet is Amir Mortazavi, a third generation Mortazavi who wanted to bring his home country’s tradition of producing and trading high quality and attractive handmade area rugs to Greece and the rest of the world. For the past 15 years, Amir has travelled extensively throughout Iran, Pakistan and other countries, forming partnerships with companies that allow him to import and sell a wide range of some of the most gorgeous and finest quality Persian rugs, Kilims, and more—all at extremely reasonable prices.



“We specialize at all kinds of handmade area Persian and Oriental rugs, such as Bokhara rugs, Hamadan rugs, Kazak rugs, Ziegler rugs, Agra rugs, Tibetan rugs, Afghan rugs, Indian rugs as well as Kilim rugs,” the newly redesigned homepage noted, adding that customers are welcome to use the helpful menu on the top of the home page as well as the search feature to browse through the company’s extensive collection of more than 2,000 carpets. In addition, as opposed to some other rug companies, all of the rugs at Persian Rug Planet are 100% new, unless clearly stated in the description.



In addition to the wide selection of high-quality rugs, Persian Rug Planet also offers custom manufacturing of handmade carpets of any size, color, design and quality. Customers who are interested in this option may either contact the company via email, or they can use the handy form that is available on the “Contact” page on the website. A friendly and knowledgeable member of the staff will then be in touch to answer any questions and arrange for the custom order.



About Persian Rug Planet

Persian Rug Planet is the online branch of a carpet importing and trading family business. The company has been selling high-quality handmade Oriental rugs since 1996 via their showroom in Athens, Greece and online since 2011. For more information, please visit http://www.persianrugplanet.net



Persian Rug Planet

Gr. Lampraki 16

Glyfada, Athens 16674

Greece