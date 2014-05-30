Persnickety Pet Announces Commencement of Operations

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Persnickety Pet, a new review company today opened doors for clients across the world. The review company offers honest reviews on pet products, such as litter boxes, cat trees, automatic pet feeders and cat fountains, and other pet accessories and supplies, thereby helping people opt for the best alternative for their pet. The website also provides a large number of articles to help people make an informed decision when buying products for their dog or cat. The review company is started by pet enthusiast and cat show exhibitor, Grace Blue.



When contacted, Grace said, “Persnickety Pet is for pets with a preference and the people who please them." She further added, “I am an avid animal lover and want to help others who want only the best for their pet. By offering reviews and recommendations, I hope to assist other animal lovers in choosing the best product available to meet theirs and their pets’ needs.”



According to Grace, she began dabbling in the internet and web design as a hobby. Over time, she learned the details related to building websites and now is venturing into e-commerce as a way to assist other pet lovers like her. The website provides information about automatic cat feeders, dog drinking fountains, and automatic litter boxes to name a few.



The site has various posts related to hot water heaters. A few of those include Best Automatic Litter Boxes, Best Pet Water Fountain Reviews, Top Rated Automatic Dog Feeders, and How Much Should I Expect to Pay for an Awesome Cat Tree? The company was opened as an online business in March of 2014.



About Persnickety Pet

Persnickety Pet is a new review site that is started by animal enthusiast Grace Blue. The company plans to begin offering reviews, information and recommendations on cat litter boxes, automatic pet feeders, dog drinking fountains, cat trees and more in the times to come.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Grace Blue

Website: http://www.persnicketypet.com

Contact Number: 615-554-5633

Email: graceblue@persnicketypet.com

Address: 1967 Dandelion Circle, Nashville, TN 37212