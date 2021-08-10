Person-to-Person Payment (P2P) Market Will Create Highest Returns by 2027 Along with COVID-19 Analysis

Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2021 -- Global Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market 2021-2027 is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to the Intelligence Market Report archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market.
The Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period
This report analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and sales. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the current and future impact of the pandemic and post-COVID-19 scenario analysis.
The recent report on Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market provides a complete analysis of this business area focusing on the backbone of the industry: recent trends, current value, industry size, market share, output and revenue forecasts for the forecast period.
Major Players Covered in this Report are:
PayPal
Tencent
Square, Inc.
Circle Internet Financial Limited
clearXchange.
Ant Financial
SnapCash
Dwolla, Inc.
TransferWise Ltd.
CurrencyFair LTD
One97 Communications Ltd.
Global Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market Segmentation
Global Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market - By Type
Remote Payments
Proximity Payments
Global Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market - By Application
Retail
Travels and Hospitality
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Others
Global Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market - By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South America (SAM)
The report has been offered by the report, with respect to various prominent players operating in the market. Information about the strategic alliances, acquisitions, mergers, expansion initiatives, SWOT analysis, key innovations, product developments and company overview of the market players have been provided in the concluding chapter of this report.
