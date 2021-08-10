Person-to-Person Payment (P2P) Market Will Create Highest Returns by 2027 Along with COVID-19 Analysis

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2021 -- Global Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market 2021-2027 is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to the Intelligence Market Report archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market.



The Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period



This report analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and sales. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the current and future impact of the pandemic and post-COVID-19 scenario analysis.



The recent report on Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market provides a complete analysis of this business area focusing on the backbone of the industry: recent trends, current value, industry size, market share, output and revenue forecasts for the forecast period.



Major Players Covered in this Report are:

PayPal

Tencent

Square, Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

clearXchange.

Ant Financial

SnapCash

Dwolla, Inc.

TransferWise Ltd.

CurrencyFair LTD

One97 Communications Ltd.



Global Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market Segmentation



Global Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market - By Type

Remote Payments

Proximity Payments



Global Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market - By Application

Retail

Travels and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others



Global Person-to-person Payment (P2P) Market - By Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific (APAC)

- Middle East & Africa (MEA)

- South America (SAM)



The report has been offered by the report, with respect to various prominent players operating in the market. Information about the strategic alliances, acquisitions, mergers, expansion initiatives, SWOT analysis, key innovations, product developments and company overview of the market players have been provided in the concluding chapter of this report.



