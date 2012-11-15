Personal Accessories in Poland - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Personal Accessories in Poland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Personal accessories is resistant to economic circumstances in Poland. The downturn was noticed in 2009, but a year later a strong rebound was experienced by personal accessories in current value terms. After the entrance to the Schengen area in December 2007, Poles started to travel more and thus increased their spending on bags and luggage. Increasing knowledge about some luxury fashion trends after 1989 (Poland ceased to be governed solely by the Communists) improved sales of mechanical...
Euromonitor International's Personal Accessoriesin Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
