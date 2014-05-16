Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Accessories in Spain" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Personal accessories in Spain registered a decline in volume and current value terms in 2013. Bags and luggage and jewellery registered marginally better performances and contributed to the halt in the overall fall. Writing instruments and watches recorded strong declines, afflicted not only by the economic downturn but also by changing consumer habits in writing and time measuring through smartphones and tablets.
Euromonitor International's Personal Accessoriesin Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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