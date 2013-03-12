"Personal Accessories in Thailand" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Accessories in Thailand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Personal accessories performed better in 2012 compared to the review period due to fast fashion trends, higher disposable income and development of education. More people are working outside the home. The new generation tends to apply for a job after graduation and work in an office rather than go back to their home town to do agricultural work. Fashion and the lifestyle of the modern world, especially in the capital city of Bangkok, helped to encourage people to pay more attention to their...
Euromonitor International's Personal Accessoriesin Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Personal Accessories in Singapore
- Personal Accessories in the Philippines
- Personal Accessories in Poland
- Personal Accessories in the United Arab Emirates
- Personal Accessories in Sweden
- Personal Accessories in the US
- Personal Accessories in Hong Kong, China
- Personal Accessories in Taiwan
- Personal Accessories in Malaysia
- Personal Accessories in Indonesia