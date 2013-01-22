Personal Accessories in the United Arab Emirates - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Sales of personal accessories in the United Arab Emirates increased strongly in 2012. The market recovered well from the difficulties experienced during the recession of 2009, and the population of the country started to grow again, as immigrants were attracted to increasing job opportunities. Encouraging GDP growth and increasing levels of credit availability and consumer confidence enabled consumers to follow the latest trends, and purchase the newest fashionable accessories from their...
Euromonitor International's Personal Accessoriesin United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
