New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the personal accident and health insurance industry in Lithuania. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for claims and expenses. 'Personal Accident and Health Insurance Claims and Expenses in Lithuania to 2017: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the personal accident and health insurance industry in Lithuania. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Lithuanian personal accident and health insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
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Scope
- Historic and forecast data for claims and expenses in the personal accident and health insurance industry in Lithuania for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast data on gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage, commissions and expenses, combined ratio percentage and insurance fraud and crimes for the period 2008 through to 2017
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the personal accident and health insurance industry covering claims and expenses in Lithuania
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage, commissions and expenses, combined ratio percentage and insurance fraud and crimes
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
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