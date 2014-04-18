New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Bulgaria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The personal accident and health segment accounted for 3.9% of the industry's gross written premium in 2012, the lowest share of all the insurance segments. Voluntary health insurance is overshadowed by the free public healthcare system, funded and administered by the NHIF. Bulgarians, whether employed, self-employed or unemployed, have to contribute a certain proportion of their monthly income to the fund. Some of the categories of individuals to whom compulsory health insurance under the NHIF is applicable are Bulgarian citizens, Bulgarian citizens who are also citizens of another country and who are permanently resident in Bulgaria, and foreign citizens or individuals lacking citizenship who have been permitted long-term stays in Bulgaria, provided it does not violate international agreements to which Bulgaria is a party.
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Report Highlights
- The personal accident and health segment accounted for 3.9% of the industry's gross written premium in 2012, the lowest share of all the insurance segments.
- Bulgarian travel insurers expect gradual growth in business over the forecast period.
- Agencies accounted for 37.5% of the segment's new business gross written premium generated in 2012.
- The health insurance system in Bulgaria is two-tier; it comprises mandatory health insurance provided by the NHIF and discretionary health insurance provided by insurers.
- The segment is highly concentrated; the 10 leading insurers collectively accounted for 81.4% of the segment's written premiums in 2012.
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Bulgaria:
- It provides historical values for the Bulgarian personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Bulgarian personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Bulgaria.
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Bulgaria for the personal accident and health insurance segment.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Bulgaria and its growth prospects.
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Bulgaria and outlines the key regulations affecting them."
Reasons to Get this Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: DZI General Insurance Plc, Uniqa Insurance Plc, Armeec Insurance JSC, Bulstrad Vienna Insurance Group (Bulstrad), Allianz Bulgaria Holding AD, UBB-Alico Life Insurance Company, Victoria Insurance Company Plc, OZK Insurance, Generali Life Insurance AD, Euroins Insurance Plc Bulgaria
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