Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- In Canada, government programs are the primary source of healthcare. Canada's national health insurance program, known as 'medicare', provides universal coverage for physician and hospital services. Healthcare spending accounted for around 11% of GDP in Canada in 2011, higher than the OECD average of 9.5%. Personal accident and health insurance is the third-largest segment in Canada's insurance industry. The Canadian personal accident and health insurance segment registered strong growth during the review period.
Key Highlights
- In Canada, government programs are the primary source of healthcare.
- Healthcare spending accounted for around 11% of GDP in Canada in 2011, higher than the OECD average of 9.5%.
- Strong public sector control over the healthcare system has come under pressure in recent years, and an increase in the role played by the private sector in healthcare in Canada is being advocated by both industry operators and customers.
- Canada has experienced a sharp increase in the number of people above 60 years of age.
- This rise is expected to impact the health insurance category over the forecast period, as the older population typically requires more healthcare services than younger age groups.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Canada:
- It provides historical values for Canada's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Canada's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Canada
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Canada for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Canada and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Canada and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Canadian personal accident and health insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Canadian personal accident and health insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Sun Life Assurance Company, The Great-West Life Assurance Company, RBC Life Insurance Company, Canada Life Assurance Company
