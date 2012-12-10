Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Healthcare programs run by the Chinese government are the primary means of serving the healthcare needs of the country's citizens. In 2011, the three largest programs run by the government aimed to serve urban employees, residents and rural co-operatives, and provided basic health insurance to more than 90% of the population. With the rising aging population, continued urbanization and growing healthcare expenditure, the Chinese government launched a series of ambitious reforms during the review period. The government aims to provide accessible and affordable health services to its citizens, resulting in increased private participation in the health insurance market.
Key Highlights
- The main growth drivers for the Chinese personal accident and health insurance segment are the country's aging population, robust economic growth, rising disposable incomes and increased awareness of the need for insurance, especially among younger people.
- The government aimed to establish a basic, universal healthcare system by April 2009, with the intention of providing accessible and affordable health services to all of China's 1.3 billion citizens.
- Given the rising need for healthcare in China, on account of rises in chronic diseases such as lung cancer, stroke, heart disease and diabetes, the opportunities for growth for private health insurers are ample.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in China:
- It provides historical values for the Chinese personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Chinese personal accident and health insurance market along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in China
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in China for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in China and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in China and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Companies Mentioned in this Report: China Life Insurance Company, Ping An Insurance, China Pacific Insurance, PICC Health Insurance Company, New China Life Insurance Company
