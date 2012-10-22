Recently published research from Timetric, "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Egypt, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- In terms of gross written premium, the personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for the lowest market share of all the insurance industry segments. During the review period (2007-2011), rising healthcare expenditure, inadequate public healthcare facilities and a high rate of road accidents positively influenced the segment. Industrial growth, rising GDP and healthcare expenditure as out-of-pocket expenses, alongside the growth of the middle class population are expected to act as growth drivers for the segment over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- Low insurance policies per capita in health insurance and personal accident insurance opened up opportunities for insurance companies, and signals positive growth potential for the segment over the forecast period.
- The low number of policies per capita indicates a large uninsured population, which is expected to drive the Egyptian personal accident and health insurance segment over the forecast period.
- Egypt's public healthcare system is inadequate as the quality of care in public hospitals is far lower than that of private hospitals.
- Egyptian consumer awareness towards motor insurance increased during the review period as the number of road accidents grew. In 2010, the number of road accidents in Egypt reached 125,000, measuring an annual fatality rate of 188 people per 100,000 motor vehicles, the highest in the Middle East.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Misr Insurance Company, Suez Canal Insurance Company, Chartis Egypt Insurance Company S.A.E., Arab Misr Insurance Group SAE, Allianz Egypt Insurance Company S.A.E., Mohandes Insurance Company, Delta Insurance Company
