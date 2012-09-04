Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Despite a difficult economic environment, the personal accident and health insurance segment recorded a robust growth rate during the review period. The growth in the market was driven by the rising healthcare expenditure in the country, growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of personal accident insurance coverage coupled with the increasing volume of outbound tourists. New solvency norms and mergers and acquisitions have been the main business activities in the personal accident and health segment, particularly among smaller or mutual companies during the review period. The personal accident insurance segment is becoming more competitive, due to the entry of foreign companies into the market.
Key Highlights
- Changing lifestyle patterns and improving levels of awareness regarding health resulted in an increase in French healthcare expenditure during the review period. The increasing risk of long-term illness has encouraged many to purchase health insurance in order to avoid any financial liability incurred as a consequence of such illness.
- The French travel insurance category has been gaining positive momentum owing to the rising volume of outbound tourists. The increasing number of outbound tourists is expected to support the growth in the French travel insurance category over the forecast period.
- The extensive network of distribution channels across France contributed to the growth of the French personal accident and health insurance segment during the review period. Companies have been focusing on developing effective distribution models to meet the nation's diverse customer needs. However, the 2011 European debt crisis adversely affected the French insurance industry.
- The personal accident insurance segment is becoming more competitive, due to the entry of foreign companies into the market. Global companies, such as AXA France, Malakoff-Mederic, Allianz France and Swiss Life, utilized the chance to enter into the French health insurance segment to capitalize on the demand for health insurance products.
