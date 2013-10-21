New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for the lowest market share 10% of the French insurance industry in 2012. However, in terms of gross written premium, the segment registered strong growth and posted a review-period CAGR of 2.9%. The travel and healthcare insurance categories benefited from France's increasing ageing population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growth in the number of inbound and outbound travelers.
Key Highlights
- The personal accident insurance category grew in written premium value at a review-period CAGR of 4.1% during the review period
- In France, healthcare coverage is provided through the government's social health insurance (NHI) scheme
- The personal accident and health segment remained resilient to the economic downturn and recorded higher growth in written premium as compared to life and non-life segments
- Health insurance was the dominant category in the personal accident and health segment during the review period, accounting for 50.9% of the total written premium value in 2012
- Agencies was the leading distribution channel for personal accident and health insurance products during the review period
- Emphasis on providing high-quality healthcare at an affordable price and changing demographics will drive the growth over the forecast period
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in France:
- It provides historical values for France's personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in France's personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in France
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in France for the personal accident and health insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in France and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in France and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the French personal accident and health insurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the French personal accident and health insurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Istya Group, Harmonie Mutuelle, Groupama SA, Humanis, Allianz France SA, Pro BTP, AG2R La Mondiale, Swiss Life
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