Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the German personal accident and health insurance segment, including:

The German personal accident and health insurance segments growth prospects by personal accident and health insurance categories

The various distribution channels in the German personal accident and health insurance segment

The competitive landscape in the personal accident and health insurance segment

A description of the personal accident and health reinsurance segment in Germany



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Germany:

It provides historical values for Germanys personal accident and health insurance segment for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Germanys personal accident and health insurance segment along with market forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Germany

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Germany for the personal accident and health insurance business

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Germany and its growth prospects

It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Germany and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the German personal accident and health insurance segment and each sector within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the the German personal accident and health insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the the German insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

The personal accident and health insurance segment is the smallest insurance segment in Germany in written premium terms. In 2012, the segment accounted for 23.3% of the industrys total written premium value

The German health insurance category accounted for 83.6% of the segments written premiums, followed by the personal accident category which accounted for 15.5% and the travel insurance category which made up the remaining 0.9%

Germanys changing demographics and inflation in medical costs increased the cost of healthcare significantly during the review period

The segment is highly fragmented and the leading companies include Allianz, Axa, Central DBV and DKV Deutsche

During the review period, an increasing number of outbound tourists supported the growth of travel-related insurance in Germany



Companies Mentioned



AOK- Die Gesundheitskasse

Allianz Versicherungs-AG

Axa Krankenversicherung AG

Ergo Versicherung AG

R+V Allgemeine Versicherung AG

Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung AG



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139578/personal-accident-and-health-insurance-in-germany-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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