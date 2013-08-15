Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering
The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the German personal accident and health insurance segment, including:
The German personal accident and health insurance segments growth prospects by personal accident and health insurance categories
The various distribution channels in the German personal accident and health insurance segment
The competitive landscape in the personal accident and health insurance segment
A description of the personal accident and health reinsurance segment in Germany
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Germany:
It provides historical values for Germanys personal accident and health insurance segment for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period
It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Germanys personal accident and health insurance segment along with market forecasts until 2017
It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Germany
Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Germany for the personal accident and health insurance business
It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Germany and its growth prospects
It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Germany and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Buy
Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the German personal accident and health insurance segment and each sector within it
Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the the German personal accident and health insurance segment
Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
Gain insights into key regulations governing the the German insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future
Key Highlights
The personal accident and health insurance segment is the smallest insurance segment in Germany in written premium terms. In 2012, the segment accounted for 23.3% of the industrys total written premium value
The German health insurance category accounted for 83.6% of the segments written premiums, followed by the personal accident category which accounted for 15.5% and the travel insurance category which made up the remaining 0.9%
Germanys changing demographics and inflation in medical costs increased the cost of healthcare significantly during the review period
The segment is highly fragmented and the leading companies include Allianz, Axa, Central DBV and DKV Deutsche
During the review period, an increasing number of outbound tourists supported the growth of travel-related insurance in Germany
Companies Mentioned
AOK- Die Gesundheitskasse
Allianz Versicherungs-AG
Axa Krankenversicherung AG
Ergo Versicherung AG
R+V Allgemeine Versicherung AG
Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung AG
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139578/personal-accident-and-health-insurance-in-germany-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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