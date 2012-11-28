New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- The positive growth in the Indonesian personal accident and health insurance premium was achieved as a consequence of the country's strong economic development, increasing disposable income, rising healthcare expenditure and growing awareness of the need for, and benefits of, personal accident and health insurance products. Moreover, the value of the Indonesian personal accident and health insurance segment is projected to grow over the forecast period (2012-2016). This growth is expected to be driven by an increase in overall medical expenditure, as well as strong economic growth. However, despite this positive expectation, the segment is also expected to face a number of significant challenges. For example, the increasing loss of profits to insurance frauds and crimes is a threat to overall segment growth and the presence of government-sponsored statutory health insurance may hinder the sales growth of private health insurance products over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The growth of personal accident and health insurance is expected to be driven by Indonesia's large population, an anticipated increase in disposable income, and growth in national healthcare expenditure, all of which are expected to improve demand for personal accident and health insurance products.
- Agencies was the largest distribution channel for Indonesian personal accident and health insurance products in 2011.
- The health insurance category accounted for the largest share of overall segment premiums in 2011, followed by the personal accident insurance and travel insurance categories.
- The Indonesian personal accident and health insurance segment is moderately concentrated and comprises both domestic and foreign companies.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Indonesia:
- It provides historical values for Indonesia's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Indonesia's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Indonesia
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Indonesia for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Indonesia and its growth prospects
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PT Asuransi Jiwa InHealth Indonesia, PT Asuransi CIGNA, PT Asuransi Aviva Indonesia, PT Asuransi Sinar Mas, PT Asuransi Jiwa Manulife Indonesia, Asuransi Bangun Askrida
