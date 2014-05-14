Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Indonesia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the Indonesian personal accident and health insurance segment, including:



The Indonesian personal accident and health insurance segment’s growth prospects by insurance categories



Key trends and drivers for the personal accident and health insurance segment



The various distribution channels in the Indonesian personal accident and health insurance segment



The detailed competitive landscape in the personal accident and health insurance segment in Indonesia



Detailed regulatory policies of the Indonesian insurance industry



A description of the personal accident and health reinsurance segment in Indonesia



Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment



A benchmarking section on the Indonesian life insurance segment in comparison with other countries in the Southeast Asian region



Executive summary

In terms of gross written premium, the Indonesian personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for 5.6% of the country’s total insurance industry in 2013. The segment’s gross written premium recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% during the review period (2009–2013). This growth was driven by the country’s strong economic development, increasing disposable incomes, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness of the benefits of personal accident and health insurance. The segment’s value is projected to increase at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period (2013–2018), driven by an increase in overall medical expenditure and strong economic growth, with Indonesia’s GDP expected to record a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.



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Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Indonesia:



It provides historical values for the Indonesian personal accident and health insurance segment for the report’s 2009–2013 review period and forecast figures for the 2013–2018 forecast period.



It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Indonesian personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2018.



It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.



It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Indonesia.



Using Porter’s industry-standard “Five Forces” analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Indonesia for the personal accident and health insurance segment.



It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Indonesia and its growth prospects.



It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Indonesia and outlines the key regulations affecting them.



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Indonesian personal accident and health insurance segment and each category within it



Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Indonesian personal accident and health insurance segment



Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment



Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories



Gain insights into key regulations governing the Indonesian insurance segment and its impact on companies and the market’s future



Key Highlights

The low insurance penetration in Indonesia encourages insurers to gain market share and capitalize on the lucrative potential by implementing aggressive business strategies and introducing new products.



The Indonesian personal accident and health segment’s share of gross written premium was the smallest in the insurance industry during the review period, and declined from 7.4% in 2009 to 5.6% in 2013.



Indonesia’s existing social security system primarily focuses on the country’s low-income population and is unable to provide comprehensive coverage to all citizens.



Indonesia recorded the largest economy among South east Asian countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines in 2013.



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Table of contents



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 What is this Report About?

2.2 Definitions

2.3 Methodology



3 Regional Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Trends

3.3 Market Size



4 Personal Accident and Health Insurance Segment–Regional Benchmarking

4.1 Scale and Penetration

4.1.1 Total segment gross written premium

4.1.2 Premium per capita

4.1.3 Personal accident and health insurance penetration as a percentage of GDP

4.2 Growth

4.2.1 Gross written premium

4.2.2 Gross written premium per capita

4.3 Efficiency and Risk



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5 Indonesian Insurance Industry Attractiveness

5.1 Insurance Industry Size, 2009–2018

5.2 Key Industry Trends and Drivers

5.3 Challenges



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