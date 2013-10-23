Recently published research from Timetric, "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Iran, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- The Iranian personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for the second largest market share of the overall insurance industry in 2012 with a 24.1% share. During the review period, rising healthcare expenditure, inadequate public healthcare facilities compared to private hospitals and a high rate of road accidents influenced the personal accident and health insurance segment. Consequently, this segment grew from IRR6.5 trillion (US$0.65 billion) in 2008 to IRR24.2 trillion (US$2.42 billion) in 2012 at a CAGR of 38.7% during the review period
Key Highlights
- Health insurance led the Iranian personal accident and health insurance segment with a 73.9% segment share in 2012, and registered a CAGR of 51.6% during the review period
- Rising healthcare expenditure in Iran can be attributed to increased consumer demand for private healthcare in order receive better quality services
- Personal accident insurance was the second-largest category, in terms of gross written premium, of the Iranian personal accident and health segment in 2012
- The rise in the urban population in Iran supported the growth of personal accident and health insurance in the country
- As of 2011, there were a total of 25 insurance companies operating in the Iranian insurance industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Iran:
- It provides historical values for Iran's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Iran's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Iran
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Iran for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Iran and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Iran and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Iranian personal accident and health insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Iranian personal accident and health insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Iran Insurance Company, Asia Insurance Co., Alborz Insurance Company, Parsian Insurance Company
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