Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Japan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- The personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for the lowest premium share of the overall Japanese insurance industry in 2011. During the review period, with rising healthcare expenditure and increasing household income, the health insurance category led the personal accident and health segment, followed by personal accident and travel insurance. Over the forecast period, the growth of the Japanese personal accident and health segment is expected to be driven by health insurance.
Key Highlights
- The personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for the lowest premium share of the overall Japanese insurance industry in 2011.
- During the review period, with rising healthcare expenditure and increasing household income, the health insurance category led the personal accident and health segment, followed by personal accident and travel insurance.
- Over the forecast period, the growth of the Japanese personal accident and health segment is expected to be driven by health insurance.
- The Japanese personal accident and health insurance segment is mature and concentrated in nature, making it difficult for insurance companies to increase their market share.
- As a result, the market has started to consolidate, with insurers looking to acquire other operators.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Japan:
- It provides historical values for Japan's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Japan's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Japan
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Japan for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Japan and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Japan and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Japanese personal accident and health insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Japanese personal accident and health insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Nippon Life Insurance Company, Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Peru, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Pakistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Hong Kong, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Belgium, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the US, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Italy, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Egypt, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Canada, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Mexico, Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Underdeveloped Government Funded Health Insurance System to Increase Market Share of Private Health Insurance