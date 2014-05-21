Recently published research from Timetric, "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Kuwait, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The personal accident and health insurance segment was the second-largest segment in the Kuwaiti insurance industry in 2012, accounting for 19.7% of total industry premiums. The segment's value increased during the review period (2008-2012) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% . Health insurance accounted for the largest share of the segment's written premiums in 2012 with 74.4%. Insurance brokers and agencies were the main channels of distribution in 2012, accounting for 51.5% and 39.0% of the written premium new business respectively. The segment is expected to retain its position as the second-largest segment over the forecast period (2012-2017). It will be supported by the country's rising healthcare expenditure and improving consumer awareness regarding the benefits of personal accident and health insurance.
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Report Highlights
- The personal accident and health insurance segment was the second-largest segment in the Kuwaiti insurance industry in 2012, accounting for 19.7% of total industry premiums
- Low penetration provides opportunities for insurers to access the untapped personal accident and health segment
- The segment ceded 55.2% of its gross written premium to reinsurers in 2012, the highest percentage ceded among the three segments
- The personal accident and health insurance segment contains both domestic and foreign insurers
- There are 34 companies in the country, of which 23 are national and 11 are foreign
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Kuwait:
- It provides historical values for the Kuwaiti personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Kuwaiti personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Kuwait.
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Kuwait for the personal accident and health insurance segment.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Kuwait and its growth prospects.
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Kuwait and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Get this Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Gulf Insurance Company, Kuwait Insurance Company SAK, Warba Insurance Company, Al Ahleia Insurance Company SAK, Enaya Insurance Company
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