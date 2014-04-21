Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Luxembourg Industry, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Luxembourg personal accident and health insurance segment, including:



The Luxembourg personal accident and health insurance segment’s growth prospects by insurance categories

Key trends and drivers for the personal accident and health insurance segment

The various distribution channels in the Luxembourg personal accident and health insurance segment

The detailed competitive landscape in the personal accident and health insurance segment in Luxembourg

Detailed regulatory policies of the Luxembourg insurance industry

A description of the personal accident and health reinsurance segment in Luxembourg

Porter's Five Forces analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/personal-accident-and-health-insurance-in-luxembourg-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017



Executive summary



Luxembourg has one of the most comprehensive healthcare systems in the world. It offers virtually unrestricted access to its population. Luxembourg is also ranked amongst the leading ten countries in the world, in terms of per capita healthcare expenditure. Government-funded free basic healthcare is provided to every citizen. The total health spending, as a percentage of GDP (gross domestic product), was about 7.8% in 2012. The Caisse Nationale de Santé (National Health Fund) collects funds for the 97.0% of the population that, as of 2012, was covered by public health insurance in 2012. However, private health insurance services act as a supplement to state health insurance. Private insurance is mainly for medical expenses outside Luxembourg, as well as dental and optical care, which are not covered by the state health insurance. Pressure on government finances and increasing awareness of health insurance due to rising life expectancy will continue to support the demand for personal accident and health insurance products over the forecast period (2012–2017).



TO GET DOWNLOAD FULL REPORT WITH TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/189675



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Luxembourg:



It provides historical values for the Luxembourg personal accident and health insurance segment for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012–2017 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Luxembourg personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.

It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Luxembourg.

Using Porter’s industry-standard “Five Forces” analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Luxembourg for the personal accident and health insurance segment.



Reasons to buy



Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Luxembourg personal accident and health insurance segment and each category within it.

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Luxembourg personal accident and health insurance segment.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment.

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories.

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Luxembourg insurance segment and its impact on companies and the market's future.



Key highlights



The healthcare system in Luxembourg is one of the most developed in Europe. Compulsory government-funded free basic healthcare is provided to citizens.

Around 97.0% of the population was covered by the public health insurance in 2012.

Health insurance was the dominant category in the personal accident and health segment during the review period, accounting for 61.9% of the total written premium value in 2012



Visit Analysis Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/189675



Table of Contents



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 What is This Report About?

2.2 Definitions

2.3 Methodology



3 Luxembourg Insurance Industry Attractiveness

3.1 Insurance Industry Size, 2008–2017

3.2 Key Industry Trends and Drivers



4 Personal Accident and Health Insurance Segment Outlook

4.1 Personal Accident and Health Insurance Growth Prospects by Category

4.1.1 Personal accident insurance

4.1.2 Travel insurance

4.1.3 Health insurance



5 Analysis by Distribution Channels

5.1 Direct Marketing

5.2 Bancassurance

5.3 Agencies

5.4 E-commerce

5.5 Brokers

5.6 Other Channels



For More Latest Reports Under the Same Category: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/category/161



6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis – Luxembourg Personal Accident and Health Insurance

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Medium

6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers: Medium to High

6.3 Barriers to Entry: Low to Medium



About Marketresearchreports

Marketresearchreports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. Marketresearchreports.biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: +1-866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Site: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://allbusinessresearch.blogspot.com/