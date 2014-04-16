New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Luxembourg, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Luxembourg has one of the most comprehensive healthcare systems in the world. It offers virtually unrestricted access to its population. Luxembourg is also ranked amongst the leading ten countries in the world, in terms of per capita healthcare expenditure. Government-funded free basic healthcare is provided to every citizen. The total health spending, as a percentage of GDP (gross domestic product), was about 7.8% in 2012. The Caisse Nationale de Sante (National Health Fund) collects funds for the 97.0% of the population that, as of 2012, was covered by public health insurance in 2012. However, private health insurance services act as a supplement to state health insurance. Private insurance is mainly for medical expenses outside Luxembourg, as well as dental and optical care, which are not covered by the state health insurance. Pressure on government finances and increasing awareness of health insurance due to rising life expectancy will continue to support the demand for personal accident and health insurance products over the forecast period (2012-2017).
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Report Highlights
- The healthcare system in Luxembourg is one of the most developed in Europe. Compulsory government-funded free basic healthcare is provided to citizens.
- Around 97.0% of the population was covered by the public health insurance in 2012.
- Health insurance was the dominant category in the personal accident and health segment during the review period, accounting for 61.9% of the total written premium value in 2012
- The share of the commission earned by brokers increased steadily from 66.6% in 2008 to 67.5% in 2012.
- In Luxembourg, the personal accident and health segment is highly concentrated, with the 10 leading companies representing 98.1% of the segment's gross written premium in 2012.
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Luxembourg:
- It provides historical values for the Luxembourg personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Luxembourg personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Luxembourg.
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Luxembourg for the personal accident and health insurance segment.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Luxembourg and its growth prospects.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Globality, DKV Luxembourg, Foyer Sante, La Luxembourgeoise, Foyer Assurances, Axa Assurances Luxembourg, Swiss Re International, AIG Europe Ltd, Arisa Assurances, P&V Assurances
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