New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Malaysia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- The Malaysian personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for a 5.4% share of the insurance industry's written premiums in 2012, the lowest share of all the segments. Rising levels of healthcare expenditure, increasing employment rates and industrial growth drove growth in the segment during the review period (2008-2012). The value of the segment increased from MYR1.4 billion (US$0.41 billion) in 2008 to MYR2.0 billion (US$0.66 billion) in 2012, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The Malaysian healthcare system comprises public and private healthcare services and the aging population is expected to drive the segment over the forecast period, due to an increase in demand for cover.
Key Highlights
- The personal accident and health segment accounted for 5.4% of the industry's written premium in 2012, and recorded a review-period CAGR of 10.1%
- Rising consumer healthcare expenditure and limitations of public healthcare system will provide new areas of growth
- Malaysia's stable macroeconomic environment is expected to drive growth in the personal accident and health segment over the forecast period
- The insurance industry of Malaysia is supervised and regulated by the Central Bank of Malaysia (BNM), under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance and according to the rules and regulations stipulated in the Insurance Act 1996
- The personal accident and health segment is moderately concentrated, with the 10 leading insurers collectively accounting for 66.3% of premiums in 2012
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Malaysia:
- It provides historical values for Malaysia's personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period, and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Malaysia's personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Malaysia
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Malaysia for the personal accident and health insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Malaysia and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Malaysia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AIAB, MSIG, Chartis, Zurich, AGIC, Kurnia, Multi-Purpose, AXA, ACE, Tokio Marine
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