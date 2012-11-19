Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Malaysia, Trends and Opportunities to 2016" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- The Malaysian personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for the lowest industry share of all the segments. During the review period rising levels of healthcare expenditure, increasing employment rates and industrial growth drove the personal accident and health insurance segment. The Malaysian healthcare system comprises public and private healthcare services and Malaysia's aging population is expected to drive the segment over the forecast period, due to an increase in demand. The Malaysian personal accident and health insurance segment is moderately concentrated. The costs associated with the private healthcare system exclude participation from lower income demographics. However, with industrial growth, positive employment opportunities and rising GDP, the nation's middle class population is expected to increase over the forecast period and drive the personal accident and health insurance segment.
Key Highlights
- The Malaysian personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for the lowest industry share of all the segments.
- During the review period rising levels of healthcare expenditure, increasing employment rates and industrial growth drove the personal accident and health insurance segment.
- A minimal market penetration rate opens up opportunities for insurance companies and signals positive growth potential for the segment as a whole.
- The Malaysian manufacturing industry is expected to drive the growth of the personal accident and health insurance segment over the forecast period.
- Frequent occurrence of natural disasters will create a higher level of risk-awareness among Malaysian consumers which will drive growth in the Malaysian personal accident and health insurance segment over the forecast period.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Malaysia:
- It provides historical values for Malaysia's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Malaysia's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Malaysia
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Malaysia for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Malaysia and its growth prospects
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AIA Bhd, MSIG Malaysia, ACE Group, Hong Leong Assurance Berhad, Berjaya Sompo Insurance Berhad, Multi-purpose Insurans Berhad, Zurich Insurance Malaysia
