Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Malta, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018 market report to its offering

The Maltese personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for the lowest share among all the segments in the countrys insurance industry during the review period. However, the share of this segment, in terms of gross written premium, improved from 3.7% in 2009 to 6.7% in 2013. Factors such as increase in travel and tourism, rising healthcare expenditure and improved economy aided the growth of the personal accident and health segment during the review period. The written premium of the segment increased at a CAGR of 31.5% during the review period.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Malta:

It provides historical values for the Maltese personal accident and health insurance segment for the reports 2009-2013 review period and projected figures for the 2013-2018 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Maltese personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2018.

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.

It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Malta.

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Malta for the personal accident and health insurance segment.

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Malta and its growth prospects.

It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Malta and outlines the key regulations affecting them.



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Maltese personal accident and health insurance segment and each category within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Maltese personal accident and health insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Maltese insurance segment and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

The Maltese personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for the lowest share among all the segments in the countrys insurance industry during the review period.

The health insurance category was recorded to have the largest share, in terms of gross written premium, of the segment with a share of 53.0% in 2013.

The personal accident category accounted for the second highest share of 46.6%, in terms of gross written premium, of the personal accident and health segment.

The Maltese personal accident and healthcare insurers are mostly dependent on agencies, which accounted for 54.7% of the total gross written premium collected in 2013.

The Maltese personal accident and health insurance segment contains both domestic and foreign insurers.



Companies Mentioned



Middlesea Insurance Plc

GlobalCapital Plc

Atlas Insurance PCC Ltd

Elmo Insurance Ltd

GasanMamo Insurance Ltd



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156848/personal-accident-and-health-insurance-in-malta-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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