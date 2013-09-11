Recently published research from Timetric, "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Mexico, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- The government funded health insurance program: 'Seguro Popular' hit a milestone in April 2012 when it was revealed that it had extended health coverage to 52.6 million people in just nine years. The personal accident and health segment accounted for the third-largest share of the Mexican industry's written premiums in 2012. The segment grew from MXN33.0 billion (US$3.0 billion) in 2008 to MXN45.0 billion (US$3.4 billion) in 2012, at a review-period CAGR of 8.1%. Mexican private health insurers provide healthcare services to around 18.5% of the population and mainly target the middle-classes not covered under social security programs. Agencies' share of the total commission was highest at 39.5% in 2012.
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Key Highlights
- In terms of gross written premiums, the Mexican insurance industry is considered to be the second largest in the Latin American region. Mexico also has one of the most robust insurance regulatory systems in the region
- Until the introduction of health reforms in 2003, people with regular employment gained access to social health insurance schemes
- Private health insurance schemes were only available to those who could afford them
- The Mexican personal accident and health insurance segment is consolidated, and the top-five insurance companies accounted for 68.5% of the market share in 2012
- Mexican private health insurers provide healthcare services to around 18.5% of the population and mainly target the middle-classes not covered under social security programs
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Mexico:
- It provides historical values for the Mexican personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Mexican personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Mexico
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Mexico for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Mexico and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Mexico and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Grupo Nacional Provincial, S.A.B., AXA Seguros S.A. de C.V., Metlife Mexico, SA, Seguros Monterrey New York Life, Seguros Banorte Generali S.A., Seguros Inbursa S.A, Allianz Mexico, S.A, Seguros Banamex, S.A., Mapfre Tepeyac, S.A., Seguros Atlas, S.A.
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