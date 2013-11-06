Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Personal Accident and Health Insurance in New Zealand , Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

The personal accident and health segment of the New Zealand insurance industry recorded a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the 20082012 review period. The segments gross written premium registered a CAGR of 8.6%, increasing from around NZD3.2 billion (US$2.3 billion) in 2008 to NZD4.5 billion (US$3.7 billion) in 2012. Personal accident and health insurance accounted for the second-largest proportion of total gross written premiums in the overall insurance industry in 2012, with a 36.0% share. According to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), health expenditure in New Zealand in 2010 stood at 10.1% of GDP.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in New Zealand :

It provides historical values for New Zealand 's personal accident and health insurance segment for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in New Zealand 's personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in New Zealand

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in New Zealand for the personal accident and health insurance segment

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in New Zealand and its growth prospects

It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in New Zealand and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the New Zealand personal accident and health insurance segment and each category within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the New Zealand personal accident and health insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the New Zealand insurance segment and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

The personal accident and health segment of the New Zealand insurance industry recorded a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the 20082012 review period

Unsustainable levels of public spending on healthcare to open doors for private insurers

Brokers was the leading distribution channel in 2012, accounting for 76% of the total new written premium business

The insurance industry in New Zealand is supervised and regulated by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) in accordance with the rules and regulations stipulated in the Insurance (Prudential Supervision) Act 2010

Companies operating in the life and non-life segments provide health insurance as part of their services



Companies Mentioned



Sovereign Assurance Company Ltd

Asteron Life Ltd

AIA New Zealand

Lumley General Insurance (NZ) Ltd

Tower (NZ) Ltd



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145448/personal-accident-and-health-insurance-in-new-zealand-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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