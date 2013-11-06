Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Pakistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

The Pakistani personal accident and health insurance segment demonstrated a robust performance during the review period. The written premium of the segment increased at a CAGR of 22.7% during the review period (20082012). Growth in the segment was driven by improved economic growth following the global financial crisis, rising healthcare expenditure in the country and increasing government initiatives. Pakistani GDP at constant prices increased from US$107.6 billion in 2008 to US$123.3 billion in 2012, at a review-period CAGR of 3.5%. This is expected to remain buoyant over the forecast period. The increasing macroeconomic fundamentals are expected to improve the income levels of Pakistanis, resulting in a rise in volume of personal accident and health insurance products. As such, the personal accident and health segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period (20122017).



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Pakistan:

It provides historical values for Pakistan's personal accident and health insurance segment for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Pakistan's personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Pakistan

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Pakistan for the personal accident and health insurance segment

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Pakistan and its growth prospects

It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Pakistan and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Pakistani personal accident and health insurance segment and each category within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Pakistani personal accident and health insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Pakistani insurance segment and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

The written premium of the segment increased from PKR1.5 billion (US$22.2 million) in 2008 to PKR3.5 billion (US$37.8 million) in 2012, at a CAGR of 22.7% during the review period

The inadequate public healthcare system, together with the rising number of infectious diseases and the increasing cost of medical treatments, is expected to encourage people to opt for private health insurance over the forecast period

The penetration of the Pakistani personal accident and health segment is very low when compared to other Asian countries

Despite these growth opportunities, the personal accident and health segment is expected to be impacted by terrorist activity, discouraging global investors and increasing insurance fraud

The written premium of Pakistani health insurance is expected to reach PKR3.6 billion (US$39.2 million) in 2017, after registering a forecast-period CAGR of 19.4%



Companies Mentioned



Allianz EFU Health Insurance Ltd

AsiaCare Health & Life Insurance Company Ltd

Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd

East West Life Assurance Company Ltd

EFU General Insurance Ltd

lGI Insurance Ltd

Askari General Insurance Company Ltd

Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145451/personal-accident-and-health-insurance-in-pakistan-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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