Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Pakistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering
The Pakistani personal accident and health insurance segment demonstrated a robust performance during the review period. The written premium of the segment increased at a CAGR of 22.7% during the review period (20082012). Growth in the segment was driven by improved economic growth following the global financial crisis, rising healthcare expenditure in the country and increasing government initiatives. Pakistani GDP at constant prices increased from US$107.6 billion in 2008 to US$123.3 billion in 2012, at a review-period CAGR of 3.5%. This is expected to remain buoyant over the forecast period. The increasing macroeconomic fundamentals are expected to improve the income levels of Pakistanis, resulting in a rise in volume of personal accident and health insurance products. As such, the personal accident and health segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period (20122017).
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Pakistan:
It provides historical values for Pakistan's personal accident and health insurance segment for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period
It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Pakistan's personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Pakistan
Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Pakistan for the personal accident and health insurance segment
It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Pakistan and its growth prospects
It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Pakistan and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Buy
Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Pakistani personal accident and health insurance segment and each category within it
Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Pakistani personal accident and health insurance segment
Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
Gain insights into key regulations governing the Pakistani insurance segment and its impact on companies and the market's future
Key Highlights
The written premium of the segment increased from PKR1.5 billion (US$22.2 million) in 2008 to PKR3.5 billion (US$37.8 million) in 2012, at a CAGR of 22.7% during the review period
The inadequate public healthcare system, together with the rising number of infectious diseases and the increasing cost of medical treatments, is expected to encourage people to opt for private health insurance over the forecast period
The penetration of the Pakistani personal accident and health segment is very low when compared to other Asian countries
Despite these growth opportunities, the personal accident and health segment is expected to be impacted by terrorist activity, discouraging global investors and increasing insurance fraud
The written premium of Pakistani health insurance is expected to reach PKR3.6 billion (US$39.2 million) in 2017, after registering a forecast-period CAGR of 19.4%
Companies Mentioned
Allianz EFU Health Insurance Ltd
AsiaCare Health & Life Insurance Company Ltd
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd
East West Life Assurance Company Ltd
EFU General Insurance Ltd
lGI Insurance Ltd
Askari General Insurance Company Ltd
Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/145451/personal-accident-and-health-insurance-in-pakistan-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
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