Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- The Polish personal accident and health insurance segment recorded steady growth during the review period (2007-2011). The segment was driven by the country's steady economic growth, increased health insurance product penetration, growing levels of disposable income and an improved awareness of the benefits of private health insurance. Poland has a general health insurance system under which subsidized health services are provided to residents. Funding of the healthcare system in Poland is principally state-financed through the National Health Fund (NFZ) of which health insurance contributions forms the major part. Increasing health insurance awareness, rising healthcare costs and government initiatives are expected to drive growth in the personal accident and healthcare insurance segment over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- Due to the global fi ncial crisis in 2008, funding for the public healthcare system was adversely impacted. In order to control this situation, the Ministry of Health (MoH) encouraged voluntary private health insurance.
- In 2010 the Patients Rights Ombudsman Office was established to promote quality healthcare services. The Polish Chamber of Insurance (PIU) has also allowed the introduction of additio l voluntary private health insurance funds into the sector.
- In view of the increasing need for quality healthcare services, government expenditure on healthcare faces challenges due to the Eurozone crisis. This has meant that the Polish Chamber of Insurance (PIU) has introduced an additio l voluntary private health insurance fund.
- Over the forecast period the growth of the perso l accident and health insurance segment in Poland is expected to be driven by increased healthcare expenditure and the growing risk awareness among consumers.
- Some of the leading companies in the segment include PZU, Vien Insurance Group, Aviva and Allianz.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive a lysis of the perso l accident and health insurance market in Poland:
- It provides historical values for the Polish perso l accident and health insurance market for the review period (2007-2011) and forecast period (2012-2016)
- It offers a detailed a lysis of the key sub-segments in the Polish perso l accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It a lyses the various distribution channels for perso l accident and health insurance products in Poland
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" a lysis, it details the competitive landscape in Poland for the perso l accident and health insurance business
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Powszechny Zak?ad Ubezpiecze? SA, Sopockie Towarzystwo Ubezpiecze? Ergo Hestia SA, Towarzystwo Ubezpiecze? i Reasekuracji Warta SA, Towarzystwo Ubezpiecze? Allianz Polska SA, Interrisk SA, Uniqa Towarzystwo Ubezpiecze? SA, Compensa Towarzystwo Ubezpiecze? SA, HDI Asekuracja Towarzystwo Ubezpiecze? SA, Generali Towarzystwo Ubezpiecze? SA
