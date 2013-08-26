New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Personal accident and health insurance was the largest segment in the Russian insurance industry in terms of gross written premium in 2012. The segment accounted for 59.6% of the total insurance industry value and increased at a CAGR of 14.4% during the review period. Mandatory health insurance products recorded consistent levels of demand, while significant growth was registered in the demand for personal accident and VMI products.
Key Highlights
- The Russian personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for 59.6% of the total insurance industry's gross written premium in 2012
- Favorable demographic factors such as changing lifestyle patterns and an increased understanding of diseases in Russia led to a rise in expenditure on personal accident and healthcare products
- The Russian government has introduced regulations making life and health insurance mandatory for any patient involved in a clinical trial, to protect against any harm caused
- To protect public health, the Russian Health Ministry drew up a draft law on compulsory insurance against medical errors or malpractice
- The Russian Finance Ministry has put forward a proposal to fix the minimum amount of insurance cover at RUB1 million (US$32,300) for all citizens traveling abroad. This is likely to add to the growth of travel insurance
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Russia:
- It provides historical values for Russia's personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Russia's personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Russia
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Russia for the personal accident and health insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Russia and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Russia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Russian personal accident and health insurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Russian personal accident and health insurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ROSNO-MS, SOGAZ-Med, Rosgosstrakh-Medicine, RESO-Med
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