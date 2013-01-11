New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- The Spanish personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for the lowest premium share of the overall insurance industry in 2011. During the review period (2007-2011) an increasing demand for healthcare services, coupled with rising levels of healthcare expenditure, supported the growth of private health insurance products. Due to a strong, government-backed national health service, the private health insurance category is highly competitive and price wars are frequent.
Key Highlights
- The Spanish personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for the lowest premium share of the overall insurance industry in 2011.
- The Spanish personal accident and health insurance segment is highly competitive. The availability of quality services from the nation's health service encouraged insurers to provide additional facilities in order to remain competitive.
- The changing needs of consumers is expected to increase Spanish private healthcare expenditure. The aging population is anticipated to change the country's demographic structure.
- The presence of a strong social security and healthcare system affected the private health insurance category. However, those who require cover for other health related-issues not covered by the national health service are opting for private health insurance.
- Bancassurance is the leading distribution channel in the Spanish personal accident and health insurance segment.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Spain:
- It provides historical values for Spain's personal accident and health insurance market for 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Spain's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Spain
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Spain for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Spain and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Spain and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Spanish personal accident and health insurance market and each sector within it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Adeslas Segur Caixa, Sanitas Sociedad Anonima De Seguros, ASISA Somos Medicos, Mapfre Caja Salud, DKV Seguros de Salud, Caser Seguros SA, Asistencia Sanitaria Colegial, Mutua Madrilena Aresa, AXA Winterthur Salud SA de Seguros
