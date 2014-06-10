Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018 market report to its offering

The personal accident and health insurance segment consists of categories such as personal accidents, travel and health insurance. The segments gross written premium grew at a CAGR of 7.5% during the review period. Factors such as high accident rates, rising healthcare expenditure, inadequate public healthcare service, an aging population and increasing awareness on the benefits of private health insurance all helped to drive the personal accident and health insurance segment during the review period. Furthermore, over the forecast period, the segments growth will be supported by the increased participation of private health insurers, following rising healthcare expenditure.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in the Czech Republic:

It provides historical values for the Czech personal accident and health insurance segment for the reports 2009-2013 review period and forecast figures for the 2013-2018 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Czech personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2018.

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.

It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in the Czech Republic.

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the Czech Republic for the personal accident and health insurance segment.

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in the Czech Republic, and its growth prospects.

It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in the Czech Republic and outlines the key regulations affecting them.



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Czech personal accident and health insurance segment and each category within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Czech personal accident and health insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Czech insurance segment and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

Health insurance led the segment, with 72.5% of the segments gross written premiums in 2013.

During the review period, healthcare expenditure as a percentage of GDP increased from 6.8% in 2008 to 7.3% in 2013.

Personal accident insurance was the second-largest category in the segment, accounting for 14.0% of the segments written premiums in 2013.

Agency networks were the leading distribution channel for personal accident and health insurance products in 2013, holding a 49.8% share of new business gross written premium.

The Czech Republic contains a highly competitive personal accident and health segment, which includes both domestic and foreign companies.



Companies Mentioned



Vojensk Zdravotn Poji?ovna ?esk Republiky

Uniqa Pojistovna

Allianz Pojistovna AS

Bupa International

Slavia Pojistovna AS

Axa Zivotni Pojistovna

Pojistovna Cardif Pro Vita

CSOB Pojistovna AS

Ceska Podnikatelska Pojistovna

Generali Pojistovna AS



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156852/personal-accident-and-health-insurance-in-the-czech-republic-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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