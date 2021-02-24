Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Personal Accident and Health Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AIG(United States), Allianz (Germany), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), AXA (France), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), China Pacific Insurance (China), Chubb Limited (United States), Geico (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), PICC (China), Ping An Insurance (China), Prudential PLC (United Kingdom) and Zurich (Switzerland).



Market Trend

- Rising Awareness Regarding the Investments in Health Insurance Sector Owing to Tax Savings



Market Drivers

- Increasing Number of Accidental Cases Propelling the Demand for Personal Accident Insurance

- Presence of a Large Number of Old Age Population Generating Health Concerns & Propelling the Demand for Health Insurance in the Region



Opportunities

- Rising Disposable Income of Canadian Population Propelling the Investments in Insurance Sector Across Canada

- Health Concerns After the COVID-19 Pandemic is Expected to generate Future Opportunities During the Forecast Period



Restraints

- Longer Time for Insurance Claims



Challenges

- COVID-19 has Created Challenges for the Market Vendors in FY 2020



The Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Personal Accidental Insurance, Personal Health Insurance), Demographics (Minor, Adults, Senior Citizen), Distribution Channel (Agents, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels), Coverage (Lifetime Coverage, Term Coverage)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Personal Accident and Health Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Personal Accident and Health Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Personal Accident and Health Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

- ? Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance market?

- ? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance market?

- ? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance market?

- ? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



