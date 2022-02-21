Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz, AXA, Geico

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Definition:

The Canadian personal accident and health insurance market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The Canadian personal accident and health insurance market was estimated to be around USD XXX Million in 2019 which is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising elder age population across Canada with health issues is spreading awareness regarding health insurance across the region, and an increasing number of road accidental cases across the Canadian region is expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise at a healthy pace after the 2nd half of FY 2021.



Major Players in This Report Include,



AIG(United States),Allianz (Germany),Assicurazioni Generali (Italy),Aviva plc (United Kingdom),AXA (France),Berkshire Hathaway (United States),China Pacific Insurance (China),Chubb Limited (United States),Geico (United States),Liberty Mutual (United States),PICC (China),Ping An Insurance (China),Prudential PLC (United Kingdom),Zurich (Switzerland)



Market Trends:

- Rising Awareness Regarding the Investments in Health Insurance Sector Owing to Tax Savings



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Number of Accidental Cases Propelling the Demand for Personal Accident Insurance

- Presence of a Large Number of Old Age Population Generating Health Concerns & Propelling the Demand for Health Insurance in the Region



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Disposable Income of Canadian Population Propelling the Investments in Insurance Sector Across Canada

- Health Concerns After the COVID-19 Pandemic is Expected to generate Future Opportunities During the Forecast Period



The Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Personal Accidental Insurance, Personal Health Insurance), Demographics (Minor, Adults, Senior Citizen), Distribution Channel (Agents, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels), Coverage (Lifetime Coverage, Term Coverage)



Personal Accident and Health Insurance the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Geographically World Personal Accident and Health Insurance markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Personal Accident and Health Insurance markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



