New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Personal Accident and Health Insurance Premiums and Claims in Burkina Faso to 2017: Market Snapshot"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the personal accident and health insurance industry in Burkina Faso. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for premiums and claims. 'Personal Accident and Health Insurance Premiums and Claims in Burkina Faso to 2017: Market Snapshot' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the personal accident and health insurance industry in Burkina Faso. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Burkinabe personal accident and health insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for premiums and claims in the personal accident and health insurance industry in Burkina Faso for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, premiums per capita, insurance penetration, gross claims, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage and combined ratio for the period 2008 through to 2017
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the personal accident and health insurance industry covering premiums and claims in Burkina Faso
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on Gross Written Premiums, Premiums Per Capita, Insurance Penetration, Gross Claims, Paid Claims, Incurred Loss, Loss Ratio percentage and Combined Ratio
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Claims and Expenses in Burkina Faso to 2017: Market Databook
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Premiums and Claims in Libya to 2017: Market Snapshot
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Premiums and Claims in Nepal to 2017: Market Snapshot
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Premiums and Claims in Benin to 2017: Market Snapshot
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Premiums and Claims in Togo to 2017: Market Snapshot
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Premiums and Claims in Laos to 2017: Market Snapshot
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Premiums and Claims in Syria to 2017: Market Snapshot
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Premiums and Claims in Latvia to 2017: Market Snapshot
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Premiums and Claims in Mozambique to 2017: Market Snapshot
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Premiums and Claims in Algeria to 2017: Market Snapshot