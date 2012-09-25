"Personal Accident Insurance in Hong Kong to 2016: Market Databook" Published

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- This report is the result of Timetric’s extensive market research covering the personal accident and health insurance industry in Hong Kong. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for personal accident insurance in Hong Kong. 'Personal Accident Insurance in Hong Kong to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the personal accident and health insurance industry in Hong Kong. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Hong Kong personal accident and health insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for personal accident insurance in the personal accident and health insurance industry in Hong Kong for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, penetration, gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves and incurred loss for the period 2007 through to 2016
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the personal accident and health insurance industry covering personal accident insurance in Hong Kong
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, penetration, gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves and incurred loss
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Hong Kong, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Claims and Expenses in Hong Kong to 2016: Market Databook
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Investments in Hong Kong to 2016: Market Databook
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Distribution Channels in Hong Kong to 2016: Market Databook
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Policies and Premiums in Hong Kong to 2016: Market Databook
- Healthcare Insurance in Hong Kong to 2016: Market Databook
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Malaysia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Reinsurance in Hong Kong to 2016: Market Databook
- Personal Accident Insurance in Singapore to 2016: Market Databook
- Travel Insurance in Hong Kong to 2016: Market Databook