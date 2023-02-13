NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Personal Accident Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Personal Accident Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AIG(United States), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Aegon (India), Zurich (Switzerland), Allstate (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), PICC (China), Ping An Insurance (China), China Pacific Insurance (China), Geico (United States).



Personal accident insurance is a policy that can reimburse your medical costs, provide compensation in case of disability or death caused by accidents. A Personal Accident Insurance Policy covers the loss of life, limb, or general disablement caused due to an accident while traveling. A Personal Accident Insurance cover is a must-have policy for people who frequently travel for work. it has various benefits such as Provides financial security to your family and loved ones., There no external tests and documents needed over and above the current condition, Extensive coverage at many affordable rates., Plans available in two categories, self and family and It offers worldwide coverage. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Number of road accidents across the world and Growing demand for Group accident insurance.



by Type (Personal Injury Claims, Road Traffic Accidents, Work Accidents, Others), Application (Personal Use, Enterprise Use), Coverage Type (Permanent Disability Cover, Permanent Partial Disability Cover, Temporary Total Disability), Demographics (Minor, Adults, Senior Citizen), Distribution Channel (Agents, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels)



Opportunities:

Rising awareness from emerging and developing countries

The potential market in the untapped regions



Market Trends:

Rising awareness regarding the Personal Accident Insurance

Upsurging demand from the enterprise use



Market Drivers:

Growing demand for Group accident insurance

Increasing Number of road accidents across the world



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



